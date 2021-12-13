FHP: 1 dead after head-on crash in Lake County

article

One person is dead after a head-on crash in Lake County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash that occurred in Lake County at 6:15 a.m. on Monday.

They said that the crash occurred on S.R. 44 and Fentress Ln. It involved two vehicles that crashed head-on.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

One vehicle reportedly overturned and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

S.R. 44 is shut down in both directions, FHP confirmed.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.