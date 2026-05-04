Feral hogs tearing up Edgewater yards: Officials say issue isn’t going away

The Brief Feral hogs are damaging yards across Edgewater, especially in the Florida Shores area. City leaders say the problem has existed for generations and is worsening with development. Police say residents can call for help, and trappers will be deployed in impacted neighborhoods.



Feral hogs continue to be a growing nuisance for residents in Edgewater, tearing through yards and leaving behind costly damage.

The issue was addressed during a city meeting Monday night, May 4, where leaders discussed ongoing concerns – particularly in the Florida Shores area.

Residents say the hogs are ripping up grass and landscaping overnight, digging beneath the surface in search of food.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), feral hogs are found in all 67 counties across Florida and cause millions of dollars in damage each year by rooting through soil for insects, worms, and plant material.

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City leaders respond

What they're saying:

City leaders say the issue isn’t new, and it’s not going away anytime soon.

"They tear yards up, they tear any kind of landscaping our residents have in areas, and they could create a nuisance," Mayor Diezel Depew said. "It's been a problem in our community for several generations, but when we have more concrete development taking away where they live there’s going to continue to be a problem."

As development continues to expand into previously wooded areas, officials say the animals are being pushed closer to neighborhoods, increasing the likelihood of damage to residential properties.

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Edgewater Police respond

Edgewater Police say while the problem can be managed, it’s difficult to eliminate entirely.

"Worms and/or bugs in the grass they love so after you mow, they will be out there. It's difficult to get rid of them but fertilization helps," Charles Geiger, Edgewater Chief of Police, said. "Another thing is coverage. Oak trees - they love those."

"It's an issue you fix for the year and then they come back but residents need a solution and we will give that to them," he said.

If residents notice signs of hog activity, officers and animal control can respond, assess the situation, and potentially bring in a trapper to help mitigate the issue. Experts say certain yard conditions like freshly cut grass, insect activity, and even fallen acorns from oak trees can attract hogs.

What's next:

A trapper is scheduled to begin working in the Oak Trail and South Air Park areas starting Thursday and is expected to remain on-site for about 30 days.

Officials say residents who experience damage or suspect hog activity should contact Edgewater Police, so the situation can be evaluated quickly.