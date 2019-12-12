FDA: Smoked salmon recalled for potential listeria contamination

article

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that a company is recalling cold smoked salmon for potential listeria contamination.

They said that Catsmo LLC. is recalling their cold-smoked salmon products because it could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. This can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. However, healthy individuals may experience high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The recalled products were distributed in 11 states, the FDA reported. Those are NY, CT, NJ, MN, NC, FL, VA, MA, IL, PA and Washington D.C.

MORE NEWS: CDC: Outbreak of E. coli infections linked to some Fresh Express salad kits

The product reportedly comes in a vacuum-sealed plastic package in whole fillets, specialty cuts, 4 oz., 8oz., or 1lb. sizes and are either plain or flavored.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall yet.

To see exactly which batch numbers are affected, visit the FDA website.

Advertisement

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.