Father, toddler killed in fiery crash in Osceola County, FHP says

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Osceola County
FOX 35 Orlando
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A father and his 2-year-old daughter were killed after a crash in Kissimmee on Thursday night. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 38-year-old man was driving westbound on Kissimmee Bay Blvd. around 11 p.m.

For an unknown reason, FHP troopers say he left the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle became engulfed in flames. 

The father and his toddler were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation. 