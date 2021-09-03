Father, toddler killed in fiery crash in Osceola County, FHP says

article

A father and his 2-year-old daughter were killed after a crash in Kissimmee on Thursday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 38-year-old man was driving westbound on Kissimmee Bay Blvd. around 11 p.m.

For an unknown reason, FHP troopers say he left the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle became engulfed in flames.

The father and his toddler were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.