Father charged after 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in head, Eustis police say

A man is now facing charges nearly a month after his son accidentally shot himself in the head, according to the Eustis Police Department.

Police said 49-year-old Dexter Neal has been arrested in connection to the June 29 incident where his son found an unsecured gun inside a home near Indian Trail and Grand Is Shores Road.

First responders rushed to the scene and found a neighbor assisting the child on a parked vehicle by applying pressure to the wound.

The child was initially rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but is now recovering in rehab according to Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri.

Neal faces charges of neglect of a child and culpable negligence.