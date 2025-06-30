Eustis boy, 5, accidentally shot himself in the head, critically injured, police say

The Brief A 5-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head at a Eustis home on Sunday, authorities said. The child was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital and underwent surgery as the investigation continues.



A 5-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after he accidentally shot himself in the head, according to the Eustis Police Department.

What we know:

On Sunday, June 29, 2025, officers were dispatched to the Eustis home. Upon their arrival, they found a 5-year-old boy lying on the hood of a parked car in the home's driveway where the child's mother, a licensed flight nurse, was attempting to apply pressure to the gunshot wound.

According to police, the child somehow obtained his father's gun and shot himself in the head right above his left eye.

The child was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital, underwent surgery, and as of Monday morning is in critical but stable condition, according to officials.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

