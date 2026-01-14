Fatal two semi-truck crash shuts down part of State Road 60 in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving two semi-trucks on Florida-60 in Osceola County.
What we know:
Troopers are investigating a crash that took place around 2:40 p.m., Jan. 14 on State Road 60 Peavine Road in Kenansville involving two semi-trucks.
FHP confirmed that one person is dead at this time.
Traffic is stopped in both directions on SR-60 at this time, FHP reported at 4 p.m.
What we don't know:
The events that led up to this crash are under investigation. The identity of the person who died has not been publicly released at this time.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Florida Highway Patrol.