Fatal two semi-truck crash shuts down part of State Road 60 in Osceola County

By
Published  January 14, 2026 4:22pm EST
The Brief

    • One person died in a crash on State Road 60 in Osceola County involving two semi-trucks. 
    • Florida Highways confirmed that one person had died at this time. 
    • The events leading up to the crash are under investigation. 

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving two semi-trucks on Florida-60 in Osceola County. 

What we know:

Troopers are investigating a crash that took place around 2:40 p.m., Jan. 14 on State Road 60 Peavine Road in Kenansville involving two semi-trucks. 

FHP confirmed that one person is dead at this time. 

Traffic is stopped in both directions on SR-60 at this time, FHP reported at 4 p.m. 

What we don't know:

The events that led up to this crash are under investigation. The identity of the person who died has not been publicly released at this time. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Florida Highway Patrol. 

