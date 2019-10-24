Fast-moving wildfire in California's Sonoma County grows amid evacuations

Officials were responding to a “fast-moving” wildfire that was burning 7,000 acres in Sonoma County, California, as of early Thursday, October 24, local media said.

The Kincade Fire prompted evacuations near Sonoma County’s Geyserville community. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations for “Red Winery Road, all of Alexander Mountain Road, Highway 128 from Geysers Road to River Road including the casino, and all roads off River Road.”

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) said early Thursday that the fire was zero percent containment. This video, shared by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, shows the flames of the Kincade Fire.

The fire came during forced power shutoffs by the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) that were meant to reduce the likelihood of wildfires sparking during dry and windy “high fire danger” conditions, local media reported.

About 27,830 PG&E customers in Sonoma County were without power as of 3 pm on Wednesday, local media said, citing officials.