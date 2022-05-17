Orlando family shaken after car crashes into home

An Orlando family is shaken up after a car crashed into their home. Neighbors said luckily the family was on the other side of the house when it all when down.

"It sounded like thunder," neighbor Chris Little explained. "Somebody hit the house then ran."

Investigators said surveillance video of 33-year-old Jose Dejesus helped identify the hit-and-run suspect. They said the suspect hit a car and then crashed the Toyota Camry he was driving into a house off Old Cheney Highway.

According to neighbor Bob Messer, a couple with a young child was in the house when the crash occurred. "That’s the living room. They just happened to be in the back part of the house, so they got lucky. A man and a wife and a four-year-old daughter. They’re fine a little shaken up."

Dejesus is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with damage. He's also accused of stealing the car he was in and making a false statement.