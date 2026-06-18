Family seeks answers after roadside memorial for slain teen vandalized in St. Cloud

The Brief A roadside memorial honoring a St. Cloud teen killed in a 2018 bicycle crash was vandalized for the second time. Family members say surveillance video shows someone damaging the memorial and driving into it. Police are investigating the incident and following leads, but no arrests have been made.



A St. Cloud family is searching for answers after a roadside memorial honoring a teenager killed in a bicycle crash was vandalized, prompting a police investigation.

The memorial was dedicated to Joshua Lyonnais, who was 16 when he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle across U.S. 192 in St. Cloud in 2018.

Family members discovered the memorial damaged Wednesday night.

Surveillance video captures destruction, family says

The backstory:

According to Joshua's family, surveillance footage from a nearby business appears to show a person pulling down parts of the memorial before driving a vehicle into it.

"The sign right here, and he grabbed a hold of it and just yanked it to the ground. And it's clearly it was bolted in," she said. "And then he gets in the car, and he drives up on the sidewalk here, and then, he crashes right into it," Frotten said.

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The memorial previously included photographs of Joshua, a white bicycle and other tributes marking the location where he died.

"This memorial is literally what we have left of, our brother. Like, this it," said Joshua’s sister, Melissa Frotten.

Tip leads police to possible suspect

After reviewing the surveillance footage, Joshua's sister began searching for a vehicle she believed may have been involved.

"A vehicle like that is not something that's gonna be hard to find. The hood was gone. The front of it was all mangled, and you just have to drive around. And that's what I did all day," she said.

Her efforts led to a tip that prompted St. Cloud police to respond to a downtown business Thursday evening.

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Officers surrounded the building and attempted to contact a person inside, but no arrest was made.

Police confirmed they were following up on information related to the vandalism investigation.

Family devastated by second act of vandalism

Investigators are reviewing evidence and continuing to pursue leads.

The family said they are shocked and heartbroken by the destruction of the memorial, which they view as an important place to remember Joshua.

"It makes you very angry that someone would actually do that. Because to me that's pretty disgusting and that person really needs some help," said Joshua’s sister, Victoria Cloud.

This is the second time the memorial has been vandalized. Family members said a similar incident occurred in 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.