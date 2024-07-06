Family searching for missing man last seen leaving Volusia County Jail: Deputies

article

Deputies are searching for a man who was last seen leaving the Volusia County Jail last week.

Mike Doffing, 68, was last seen on foot leaving the jail and may possibly be in the Daytona Beach or Daytona Beach Shores area, deputies said.

Doffing has a mental health condition that could make him appear irrational at times.

Anyone with information on Doffing's whereabouts is asked to call 911.