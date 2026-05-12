Family of Orlando teen killed in 2024 outraged after shooter receives 4-year sentence

The Brief Marcus Anderson was sentenced to four years in prison for the 2024 killing of 17-year-old Gabriel Cortez. Attorney General James Uthmeier claims the State Attorney was "soft" by using a youthful offender plea, while State Attorney Monique Worrell argues Florida’s "Stand Your Ground" laws made a trial conviction risky. The victim's aunt, Virginia Hermidas, is calling the four-year sentence "a joke" and says justice was not served.



A political firestorm swirls in Central Florida as State Attorney Monique Worrell and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier trade blame over a plea deal that will allow a convicted killer to walk free in just four years.

The controversy centers on the death of 17-year-old Gabriel Cortez, who was shot and killed in 2024.

The backstory:

A judge sentenced his killer, Marcus Anderson, to four years in prison—a sentence the victim’s family says is a betrayal of justice.

Attorney General James Uthmeier is placing the blame squarely on the State Attorney’s Office. He alleges that Worrell’s prosecutors intentionally lowered charges to make Anderson eligible for the Florida Youthful Offender Act, a state law that caps prison time at six years for those under 21.

Worrell defended the decision by pointing to Florida’s "Stand Your Ground" law. She explained that because Anderson could have used this law as a legal defense, it made the outcome of a jury trial unpredictable.

Worrell maintains that if state leaders want more accountability, lawmakers in Tallahassee must pass legislation to close the "accountability gap" that she says exists between juvenile and adult courts.

What they're saying:

Virginia Hermidas, Gabriel Cortez’s aunt, expressed her disbelief at the short sentence.

"No time is good enough when someone kills your child," said Hermidas. "Four years is a joke."

Hermidas continued, noting that she expected Florida’s laws to be much tougher on violent crime.

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"I thought here in Florida it’s strict. I never would have imagined this would happen. He was looking at life from what I was told," said Hermidas. "How do you go from life to four years?" That doesn’t make sense, and it’s unfair."

Attorney General James Uthmeier criticized the State Attorney's use of the Youthful Offender Act for violent cases.

"State Attorney Monique Worrell is giving violent criminals and murderers, who have no business being in our community, youthful offender status," said Uthmeier.

State Attorney Monique Worrell argued that her office must follow the law as it is written, despite the difficult outcomes.

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"My prosecutor’s sole mission is to apply the law fairly and justly in every single case," said Worrell. "That impacted the outcome in that case."

Hermidas also shared her hope that no other family has to feel this lack of closure.

"I would never want another parent to go through what I’m going through right now, but I would want another parent to get justice," said Hermidas. "I wouldn’t want the killer of their child to only get four years."