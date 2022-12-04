Family of 7 loses everything after Marion County house fire, including dog

A family of seven in Marion County has been displaced after a fire ripped through their home Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

Around 4:27 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units responded to the fire at the 6000 Block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield. Several people reportedly called 911 to report the home was on fire. The family was not home when the fire started, but three dogs were inside.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue

Firefighters were able to locate two of the dogs and removed them from the burning home. Crews battled the blaze and were able to get the fire under control around 4:45 p.m. They said the third dog died in the fire.

"Fires are always devastating to families, but they are especially tragic during the holiday season, said Public Information Officer James Lucas. "We hope that our community will rally around this family so they can salvage this holiday season. The family lost everything in the fire, including all baby shower gifts for an adult female who is 8 months pregnant."

Marion County Fire Rescue is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family which includes three adults and four children.