Family helps Orlando homeless at Orlando’s Lake Eola Park

In this giving season, some decided to help the less fortunate, while many of us were opening presents.

Amber Carroll and her family gave free supplies to the homeless at Orlando’s Lake Eola Park.

"Well, it's pretty cold out so we're going to go ahead and hand out some blankets, mittens, and beanies... and then some Christmas trees," Carroll said, "there's a lot of people on hard times right now, and people are people."

Family friend Lisa Weston said it’s been an annual tradition for them.

"Especially when the temps dip as low as they did last night and I know it rained in a lot of areas and add that to the cold weather and wind chill. It's rough."

The group said that COVID-19 had only made the need for their compassion greater.

"Just because there's a pandemic," Carroll said, "doesn't mean we need to stop serving members of the community."

