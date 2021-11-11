Family escapes as Orlando home is destroyed by overnight fire

A home has been destroyed by a fire in Orlando overnight.

FOX 35’s Amanda McKenzie was at the scene on McFall Ave. on Thursday.

She spoke with the family, who said that they all got out of the home safely.

They explained that they woke to a knocking on their window by a friend who was alerting them to the fire. The woman inside grabbed her children, one six years old and another seven, and escaped the flames engulfing the home.

The family’s cat is said to be missing at this time. Several of that cat’s kittens are roaming near the home.

The family also said that they will receive help from the American Red Cross. They expect to soon move into a hotel.

Meanwhile, they are looking to see if they can salvage anything from the rubble of the home.

