Fake $50 bills reported at multiple Lake Mary businesses
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Lake Mary police are investigating multiple incidents of counterfeit $50 bills being passed at local businesses.
The fake cash started showing up last month, according to officials.
Local perspective:
On Dec. 18, officers responded to reports at Kava Culture and The Ice Spot. At Kava Culture, manager Kaleb Lusczek said a man "walked in and got a drink," and employees realized "the bill that man used was not real."
Lusczek added the situation escalated when "about 10 or 15 minutes later, a lady came in and used a counterfeit bill as well. So they both ordered a drink and then got real money as change."
Lusczek said the incidents, while under $100, still impact the business.
"We’re not a Fortune 500 company, so, you know, things like this definitely affect our bottom dollar, our day-to-day operations, he said.
Similar cases were reported at SoBol Smoothies and Bronx House Pizza.
What's next:
Detectives are following leads, and no arrests have been made.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and Lake Mary business owners.