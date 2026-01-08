Expand / Collapse search

Fake $50 bills reported at multiple Lake Mary businesses

By
Published  January 8, 2026 11:36pm EST
Seminole County News
FOX 35 Orlando
Fake $50 bills reported at multiple Lake Mary businesses

Fake $50 bills reported at multiple Lake Mary businesses

Lake Mary police are investigating multiple incidents of counterfeit $50 bills being passed at local businesses.

The Brief

    • Lake Mary police are investigating multiple cases of counterfeit $50 bills at local businesses.
    • At Kava Culture, two suspects passed fake bills and received real change, affecting the small business.
    • Other businesses, including SoBol Smoothies and Bronx House Pizza, have also reported similar incidents.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Lake Mary police are investigating multiple incidents of counterfeit $50 bills being passed at local businesses.

The fake cash started showing up last month, according to officials.

Local perspective:

On Dec. 18, officers responded to reports at Kava Culture and The Ice Spot. At Kava Culture, manager Kaleb Lusczek said a man "walked in and got a drink," and employees realized "the bill that man used was not real." 

Lusczek added the situation escalated when "about 10 or 15 minutes later, a lady came in and used a counterfeit bill as well. So they both ordered a drink and then got real money as change."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Lusczek said the incidents, while under $100, still impact the business.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"We’re not a Fortune 500 company, so, you know, things like this definitely affect our bottom dollar, our day-to-day operations, he said.

Similar cases were reported at SoBol Smoothies and Bronx House Pizza. 

What's next:

Detectives are following leads, and no arrests have been made.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and Lake Mary business owners.

Seminole County NewsCrime and Public SafetyLake Mary