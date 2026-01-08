Fake $50 bills reported at multiple Lake Mary businesses

The Brief Lake Mary police are investigating multiple cases of counterfeit $50 bills at local businesses. At Kava Culture, two suspects passed fake bills and received real change, affecting the small business. Other businesses, including SoBol Smoothies and Bronx House Pizza, have also reported similar incidents.



Lake Mary police are investigating multiple incidents of counterfeit $50 bills being passed at local businesses.

The fake cash started showing up last month, according to officials.

Local perspective:

On Dec. 18, officers responded to reports at Kava Culture and The Ice Spot. At Kava Culture, manager Kaleb Lusczek said a man "walked in and got a drink," and employees realized "the bill that man used was not real."

Lusczek added the situation escalated when "about 10 or 15 minutes later, a lady came in and used a counterfeit bill as well. So they both ordered a drink and then got real money as change."

Lusczek said the incidents, while under $100, still impact the business.

"We’re not a Fortune 500 company, so, you know, things like this definitely affect our bottom dollar, our day-to-day operations, he said.

Similar cases were reported at SoBol Smoothies and Bronx House Pizza.

What's next:

Detectives are following leads, and no arrests have been made.