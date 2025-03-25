Expand / Collapse search

FAA reviewing SpaceX proposal to increase Falcon 9 launches at Cape Canaveral

Published  March 25, 2025 1:31pm EDT
SpaceX aims to increase launches from Florida's Cape Canaveral

SpaceX officials said they want to more than double the number of Falcon 9 launches from the Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida's Brevard County. Right now, there are about 50 launches per year, but SpaceX wants to get to 120.

    • SpaceX is seeking FAA approval to increase Falcon 9 launches from 50 to 120 annually at Cape Canaveral’s SLC-40 and construct a first-stage booster landing zone. 
    • A virtual public meeting is scheduled for April 16, 2025, with the public comment period closing on April 24, 2025.

ORLANDO, Fla. - SpaceX is seeking approval to expand Falcon 9 launch operations from 50 to 120 missions per year at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on March 14.

What does the proposal include?

The SpaceX proposal includes:

  • Up to 120 Falcon 9 launches annually at SLC -40, an increase of 70 launches annually from the 50 previously analyzed
  • Construction and operation of a landing zone at SLC-40
  • Up to 34 first-stage booster landings at the new landing zone annually SpaceX’s proposal to increase the annual number of Falcon 9 launches at SLC-40, and construct and operate a Falcon 9 first-stage booster landing zone at SLC-40.

With the hopes that the FAA will:

  • Issue a license modification that would allow SpaceX to increase the annual number of Falcon 9 launches at SLC-40, construct and operate a Falcon 9 first-stage booster landing zone (LZ) at SLC-40.
  • Approve related airspace closures for launch and landing operations.

SpaceX plans to launch Starship operations from Florida

The world’s largest rocket could launch from Florida as soon as this year. SpaceX just announced it wants to rapidly expand its footprint on the Space Coast to launch Starship in 2025. In a new update shared this week online, SpaceX says it wants two Starship facilities, one in Texas and one in Florida which means work is going to pick up fast at Kennedy Space Center.

What would the expansion mean?

If approved, the expansion would significantly increase launch frequency at Cape Canaveral, further solidifying the region as a hub for commercial spaceflight. SpaceX has steadily ramped up its launch cadence in recent years as part of its efforts to support satellite deployments, crewed space missions, and national security operations.

Virtual public meeting scheduled 

We do not know yet whether the proposal will be approved. However, a virtual public meeting regarding the assessment has been scheduled. Interested parties must register to join the meeting.

Virtual Public Meeting: April 16, 2025 | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. EST

The public comment period is set to close on April 24, 2025. 

More information can be found on the FAA’s website.

The Source: The information in this article comes from SpaceX and the SpaceX Falcon SLC-40 Environmental Assessment (EA) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). 

