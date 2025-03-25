FAA reviewing SpaceX proposal to increase Falcon 9 launches at Cape Canaveral

The Brief SpaceX is seeking FAA approval to increase Falcon 9 launches from 50 to 120 annually at Cape Canaveral’s SLC-40 and construct a first-stage booster landing zone. A virtual public meeting is scheduled for April 16, 2025, with the public comment period closing on April 24, 2025.



SpaceX is seeking approval to expand Falcon 9 launch operations from 50 to 120 missions per year at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on March 14.

What does the proposal include?

What we know:

The SpaceX proposal includes:

Up to 120 Falcon 9 launches annually at SLC -40, an increase of 70 launches annually from the 50 previously analyzed

Construction and operation of a landing zone at SLC-40

Up to 34 first-stage booster landings at the new landing zone annually SpaceX’s proposal to increase the annual number of Falcon 9 launches at SLC-40, and construct and operate a Falcon 9 first-stage booster landing zone at SLC-40.

With the hopes that the FAA will:

Issue a license modification that would allow SpaceX to increase the annual number of Falcon 9 launches at SLC-40, construct and operate a Falcon 9 first-stage booster landing zone (LZ) at SLC-40.

Approve related airspace closures for launch and landing operations.

What would the expansion mean?

If approved, the expansion would significantly increase launch frequency at Cape Canaveral, further solidifying the region as a hub for commercial spaceflight. SpaceX has steadily ramped up its launch cadence in recent years as part of its efforts to support satellite deployments, crewed space missions, and national security operations.

Virtual public meeting scheduled

What we don't know:

We do not know yet whether the proposal will be approved. However, a virtual public meeting regarding the assessment has been scheduled. Interested parties must register to join the meeting.

Virtual Public Meeting: April 16, 2025 | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. EST

The public comment period is set to close on April 24, 2025.

More information can be found on the FAA’s website.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: