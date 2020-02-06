FAA orders ground stop to flights at OIA, 4 other Florida airports

article

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered ground stops effective at five airports in Florida due to deteriorating weather conditions across the state.



Wind and approaching thunderstorms have prompted the stops at Orlando (MCO), Miami (MIA), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Tampa (TPA), and Palm Beach (PBI) airports. Because a traffic management program is delaying some arriving flights, departing flight schedules may be affected. Check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected. All inbound flights to Orlando were held at their points of origin until 10:45 p.m. In Orlando, several departures have been impacted: