Man crashed SUV into ex-wife's home as family slept, arrest report states

Investigators said a family of seven was inside their Florida home when the driver of a Ford Explorer purposely crashed through a porch, then the front door, and into the kitchen. A woman who lives at the residence said three adults and four children were inside at the time.

According to an arrest report, 46-year-old Nisan Ortega was intoxicated when he crashed into the home on Lambing Lane in Apopka. Detectives said it happened as everyone was sleeping.

"I was scared!" said 9-year-old Caitlin Uriea. "My cousin was crying!"

The home is that of Ortega's ex-wife, Ingrid Alas. Her niece explained that they called 911 shortly after the crash, around 2 a.m. "We ran to the back of the house, and then we called the police!"

Alas, who speaks only Spanish, said she kicked Ortega out of the home two months ago, because he was being violent. When deputies arrived, they arrested Ortega. Luckily, no one was injured. "We were already outside the house," Uriea added.

A silver car was also damaged during the crash. Ortega is facing seven counts of attempted murder, burglary, and aggravated assault.

