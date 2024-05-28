2 escaped Louisiana inmates found hiding in dumpster behind Dollar General store

article

Two inmates among a group that busted out of a jail east of Baton Rouge, Louisiana over the weekend have been taken back into custody after being found hiding in a dumpster behind a Dollar General store.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says Avery Guidry, 19, and Travon Johnson, 21, were tracked down about 20 miles south of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

"Deputies located them hiding in a dumpster behind the Dollar General Store on Pumpkin Center Road and Old Baton Rouge Highway," it said in a statement Monday, adding that the two other inmates – Omarion Hookfin, 19, and Jamarcus Cyprian, 20 – remain at large.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said the four inmates escaped through the perimeter fence of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail during recreation time in the jail yard on Sunday night.

LOUISIANA DEPUTIES SEARCHING FOR 4 INMATES WHO ESCAPED FROM JAIL

After an inspection of the perimeter fence, a section was determined to be vulnerable and easily maneuvered in a way that a body could slip through, the sheriff's office said.

Johnson, Hookfin and Guidry were in jail in connection with a 2022 homicide in Hammond, Louisiana, and Cyprian was behind bars for armed robbery and weapon charges.

IDAHO INMATE, ACCOMPLICE CAPTURED NEARLY 130 MILES FROM HOSPITAL WHERE AMBUSH AND ESCAPE OCCURRED

Hoofkin was also charged with aggravated battery while he was incarcerated in Catahoula Parish.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escaped inmates is urged to contact 911 immediately.

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Read more from FOX News Digital