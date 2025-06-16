EPCOT’s new Test Track opens July 22

article

Disney announced Monday that Test Track, the popular EPCOT thrill ride presented by General Motors, will officially reopen on July 22 following a major reimagining.

What we know:

The updated attraction will feature a brand-new musical score and immersive scenes showcasing futuristic automotive technology, including one segment where riders experience the road through the "eyes" of a vehicle using over 29,000 points of light to simulate advanced sensors and cameras.

Disney Imagineers say the ride continues to celebrate innovation in the auto industry while emphasizing the joy of road trips and time spent with family and friends.

Special preview opportunities will be announced soon for Disney cast members, Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members, Golden Oak residents and Club 33 Members.

Test Track's reopening is part of Disney’s broader summer offerings across Walt Disney World Resort, including the "Cool KID SUMMER" celebration and high-thrill attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle / Run.

