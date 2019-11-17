Engine failure causes Boeing 737 to make emergency landing at Orlando International Airport, reports say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Boeing 737 flight from Cuba made an emergency landing at Orlando International Airport on Saturday.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, the plane was forced to land because of engine failure.
The Canadian-bound flight took off from Santa Clara, Cuba and was heading to Toronto.
There were more than 180 passengers on board.
Another plane was brought in to take passengers to Toronto.