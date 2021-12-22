'End of Watch' for retired St. Cloud PD K9 Endo after battle with bone cancer

article

The St. Cloud Police Department says a beloved K9 has suddenly passed after battling a rapidly spreading form of bone cancer.

Endo, who was ten years old, recently retired from the department after faithfully serving alongside his handler, Officer Wilson, for six years.

"Anyone who knew Endo will say he was definitely a character, and he will be greatly missed," the agency wrote in a social media post. "RIP K9 Endo, we will take it from here."

