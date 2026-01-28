Emaciated dog finally gaining weight after months of malnutrition

The Brief FOX 35 got an exclusive look at how an emaciated dog is recovering after her owners allegedly abused her. Tara came into the shelter after her owners were arrested this week for alleged abuse. She is about 20 pounds underweight and was saved just before her organs started shutting down.



A dog found severely malnourished after being adopted from a shelter is showing signs of recovery, as the people accused of abusing her face criminal charges, authorities said.

The dog, Tara, is being treated at an animal medical center, where veterinarians say she has gained about two pounds and is steadily improving. Doctors said the 2- to 3-year-old dog was near death when she was rescued earlier this month, suffering from extreme malnutrition that could have led to organ failure.

The backstory:

Tara’s journey to the medical center began under the most dire circumstances. When animal control officers first encountered her, she was emaciated and suffering from a list of life-threatening ailments.

Her owners, James Preston and Heather Ballentine, were arrested this week and each charged with one count of Aggravated Felony Animal Cruelty and Unlawful Confinement.

According to Dr. Sarah Boyd, the lead veterinarian at the Brevard Sheriff Medical Center, Tara arrived anemic and tested positive for both heartworm and hookworm. She weighed only 30 pounds—roughly 20 pounds underweight for her size.

"It doesn’t take much longer after that for the organs to shut down," Dr. Boyd said, noting that Tara had likely been malnourished for several months before she was rescued.

What Happened:

The investigation into Tara’s condition led to the arrest of her owners this week. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, known for his "zero tolerance" stance on animal cruelty, expressed outrage over the case, stating that the dog’s owners allegedly intentionally neglected her while she suffered in plain sight."

They need to sit in jail. They need to sit in a cage," Sheriff Ivey said following the arrests.

While Tara’s previous life was defined by confinement and neglect, her current reality is filled with toys and affection. Despite her history of abuse, staff members say she remains incredibly sweet and loves interacting with people.

What's next:

While the little lady still has a long way to go, the prognosis is optimistic. Here is the latest on her condition:

Weight Gain: Tara has already gained two pounds since arriving at the facility.

Medical Needs: She is still being carefully monitored by the care team as they slowly increase her calorie and protein intake to avoid "refeeding syndrome," a dangerous condition that can occur when a starving animal eats too much too fast.

Future Plans: Tara is expected to remain at the medical center for several more months to complete her treatment for heartworms and to reach her goal weight of 50 pounds.

Adoption: Once she is fully cleared by veterinarians, Tara will be looking for a forever family.

"She’s definitely survived," Dr. Boyd said.