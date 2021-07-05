Elsa's outer bands begin to impact Central Florida

MOBILE USERS WATCH LIVE ELSA UPDATE FROM BROOKS GARNER HERE

As Tropical Storm Elsa made its way across Cuba on Monday, the storm dumped massive amounts of rain on the island. Outer bands are already being felt across the Florida Peninsula.

"It is spinning right over Cuba. It's overland, but it's expected to emerge back over the Florida Straits and in doing so it will tap some very warm water and strengthen," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner. "A couple of things are affecting it right now: dry air being pulled in and also westerly wind shear. That combined with its land interaction is definitely not helping the health of Elsa."

Elsa is expected to bring two to four inches of rain across the region as the storm makes it way up Florida's West Coast. Coastal counties will be most impacted but flash flooding and the threat of tornadoes exists for the whole region.