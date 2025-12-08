Election Day: Orlando City Commission District 3 polls, results, candidates

A special run-off election will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 9, to determine who will represent District 3 on the Orlando City Commission.

The run-off election is between Roger Chapin and Mira Tanna, who were separated by a mere 13 votes in the November 2025 election.

Who can vote in the Orlando runoff election?

Those voters who live in Orlando's District 3 can vote in Tuesday's election.

What do you need to bring to vote?

On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned polling place. Click here to find your Election Day polling place.

You must also bring photo and signature identification.

If you need help with reading or marking your ballot, you may bring someone with you, or poll workers are available to assist. Spanish language assistance and ADA-compliant voting equipment are available at all polling places.

Where to vote: polling hours

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2025. Make sure you're in line by 7 p.m. You will still be allowed to vote as long as you're in line.

There are six polling locations for Tuesday's runoff election.

Polling locations

Precinct 45: Rosemont Neighborhood Center, 4872 Rose Bay Dr. Orlando, FL 32808

Precinct 46: Harry P. Leu Gardens 1920 N Forest Ave. Orlando, FL 32803

Precinct 47: Emmanuel Episcopal Church 1603 E Winter Park Rd. Orlando, FL 32803

Precinct 48: Central Christian Church 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32804

Precinct 49: College Park Presbyterian Church 118 Par St. Orlando, FL 32804 (location change)

Precinct 50: Elim Baptist Ministries Activity Center 4315 Rixey St. Orlando, FL 32803 (location change)