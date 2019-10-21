Elderly man killed in Osceola County crash

article

An elderly Kissimmee man was killed in a crash on Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the incident occurred at 9:50 p.m. in Osceola County.

They said that a vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on Greenwald Way, at the intersection of Centerview Boulevard. Another vehicle, which was traveling on Centerview Boulevard, was approaching Greenwald Way. The vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign then entered the intersection, in the direct path of the other vehicle.

The victim of the crash was identified as 87-year-old Fransico Naranjo of Kissimmee.

The crash is reportedly still under investigation. Charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle that entered the intersection.

