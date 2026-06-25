EDC Orlando 2026: Lineup announced, tickets on sale soon
ORLANDO, Fla. - Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Orlando, the large EDM festival, has revealed the lineup of artists for its 2026 event.
The festival returns to Tinker Field on Nov. 6-8 for its 15th year.
EDC Orlando's lineup will feature more than 100 artists taking the stage during the three-day event. Some of the big names include Steve Aoki, Kaskade and David Guetta.
In addition to music, the event will offer immersive experiences and, for the first time, Hotel EDC Orlando.
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Who's performing at EDC Orlando?
The lineup includes artists across genres like techno, dubstep and house music.
Performances will take place across multiple stages.
The full 2026 lineup is:
- A Little Sound
- Aaron Hibell
- AAT
- ACRAZE B2B CID
- Adrián Mills
- Adventure Club (Sunset Set)
- Afrojack
- Alan Walker (Sunset Set)
- Alesso (Sunset Set)
- Alison Wonderland
- ALLEYCVT
- Alok
- Alves
- AR/CO
- ATLiens
- AVELLO
- AYYBO
- Azzecca
- Benda B2B Vastive
- Big Florida
- Boogie T
- Bou B2B Kanine
- Boys Noize B2B Brutalismus 3000
- Brunello (Sunset Set)
- Bullet Tooth B2B Sidney Charles
- ChaseWest
- Chef Boyarbeatz
- Chris Lorenzo
- CØNTRA
- David Guetta
- Dennis Cruz
- Deorro B2B DJ Diesel
- Devault (Sunset Set)
- Discip
- Disco Lines
- Discovery Project
- ESSE
- Fallon
- Franky Rizardo
- Fury with MC Dino
- Gabbs
- Greg 99
- Hardwell
- HAYLA
- Holy Priest
- I Hate Models
- Ian Asher
- IDEMI
- Inbal
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Jessica Audiffred
- Jkyl & Hyde
- JOA
- Joshwa
- Kaivon
- Kaskade
- KI/KI
- KinAhau
- Klangkuenstler
- Know Good
- Kompany
- KREAM
- LAYZ
- Level Up
- Levity
- Luke Dean B2B Max Dean
- M81!
- Maddix
- MADVKTM
- Mai Iachetti
- MALUGI (Sunset Set)
- Marlon Hoffstadt
- Martin Garrix
- Matthias
- Mau P
- Me n ü
- Meduza
- Miguelle & Tons
- Monoky
- MPH
- Nico Moreno
- Of The Trees (Sunset Set)
- Omar+
- Pegassi
- phrva
- Prospa B2B Josh Baker
- RAJE
- Ravenscoon
- Ray Volpe
- Roddy Lima
- Rossi. (Sunset Set)
- San Holo (Wholesome Riddim Set)
- SHDW
- Sippy
- Skull Machine (Black Tiger Sex Machine x Kai Wachi)
- SLANDER (Sunset Set)
- Sloth
- Steve Aoki
- Subsonic
- Taiki Nulight
- TroyBoi
- Twinsick
- Ultrathem
- Whethan
- Wooli
- Zack Martin
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What is Hotel EDC Orlando?
One of the additions to this year's event is Hotel EDC Orlando, a pop-up experience that will be located at Margaritaville Resort.
It will offer exclusive daytime and after-party events as well as themed decor inside hotel rooms.
How much are tickets?
Tickets for EDC Orlando go on sale on Thursday.
Prices range between $292.99 and $616.99.
Three-day general admission passes, general admission plus and VIP passes will be available.
The Source: This story was written with information released by Insomniac and from the Electric Daisy Carnival website.