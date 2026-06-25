EDC Orlando 2026: Lineup announced, tickets on sale soon

The Brief The lineup for the 2026 edition of the EDC Orlando has been announced. More than 100 artists will perform during the festival, including Steve Aoki, Kaskade and David Guetta. The festival returns to Orlando's Tinker Field on Nov. 6-8.



Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Orlando, the large EDM festival, has revealed the lineup of artists for its 2026 event.

The festival returns to Tinker Field on Nov. 6-8 for its 15th year.

EDC Orlando's lineup will feature more than 100 artists taking the stage during the three-day event. Some of the big names include Steve Aoki, Kaskade and David Guetta.

In addition to music, the event will offer immersive experiences and, for the first time, Hotel EDC Orlando.

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Who's performing at EDC Orlando?

The lineup includes artists across genres like techno, dubstep and house music.

Performances will take place across multiple stages.

The full 2026 lineup is:

A Little Sound

Aaron Hibell

AAT

ACRAZE B2B CID

Adrián Mills

Adventure Club (Sunset Set)

Afrojack

Alan Walker (Sunset Set)

Alesso (Sunset Set)

Alison Wonderland

ALLEYCVT

Alok

Alves

AR/CO

ATLiens

AVELLO

AYYBO

Azzecca

Benda B2B Vastive

Big Florida

Boogie T

Bou B2B Kanine

Boys Noize B2B Brutalismus 3000

Brunello (Sunset Set)

Bullet Tooth B2B Sidney Charles

ChaseWest

Chef Boyarbeatz

Chris Lorenzo

CØNTRA

David Guetta

Dennis Cruz

Deorro B2B DJ Diesel

Devault (Sunset Set)

Discip

Disco Lines

Discovery Project

ESSE

Fallon

Franky Rizardo

Fury with MC Dino

Gabbs

Greg 99

Hardwell

HAYLA

Holy Priest

I Hate Models

Ian Asher

IDEMI

Inbal

Interplanetary Criminal

Jessica Audiffred

Jkyl & Hyde

JOA

Joshwa

Kaivon

Kaskade

KI/KI

KinAhau

Klangkuenstler

Know Good

Kompany

KREAM

LAYZ

Level Up

Levity

Luke Dean B2B Max Dean

M81!

Maddix

MADVKTM

Mai Iachetti

MALUGI (Sunset Set)

Marlon Hoffstadt

Martin Garrix

Matthias

Mau P

Me n ü

Meduza

Miguelle & Tons

Monoky

MPH

Nico Moreno

Of The Trees (Sunset Set)

Omar+

Pegassi

phrva

Prospa B2B Josh Baker

RAJE

Ravenscoon

Ray Volpe

Roddy Lima

Rossi. (Sunset Set)

San Holo (Wholesome Riddim Set)

SHDW

Sippy

Skull Machine (Black Tiger Sex Machine x Kai Wachi)

SLANDER (Sunset Set)

Sloth

Steve Aoki

Subsonic

Taiki Nulight

TroyBoi

Twinsick

Ultrathem

Whethan

Wooli

Zack Martin

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What is Hotel EDC Orlando?

One of the additions to this year's event is Hotel EDC Orlando, a pop-up experience that will be located at Margaritaville Resort.

It will offer exclusive daytime and after-party events as well as themed decor inside hotel rooms.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for EDC Orlando go on sale on Thursday.

Prices range between $292.99 and $616.99.

Three-day general admission passes, general admission plus and VIP passes will be available.