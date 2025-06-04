Woman dies in rollover crash; eastbound lanes of S.R. 44 in DeLand blocked, troopers say

The Brief A deadly crash took place Wednesday morning on State Road 44 in the DeLand area. Officials say the driver of a Chevy Silverado lost control, ran off the roadway and overturned. She was later pronounced dead. There is currently roadblock for the eastbound lanes of State Road 44.



A 60-year-old woman is dead after troopers say she lost control of her truck, ran off the roadway and overturned Wednesday morning on State Road 44 in the DeLand area.

There is currently roadblock for the eastbound lanes of State Road 44.

What happened?

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is currently at the scene of the crash.

Troopers say the crash took place around 8:42 a.m. on S.R. 44 (East New York Avenue), east of Prevatt Avenue, in Volusia County.

Authorities say the driver of a 2004 Chevy Silverado lost control, ran off the roadway and overturned. A witness told officials the woman was weaving through traffic and lost control.

The 60-year-old woman from Port Orange was later pronounced dead.

What's next:

Troopers say the crash currently remains under investigation, and more details will be released when available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

