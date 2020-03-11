Earthquake in New York felt across region

article

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake in upstate New York Wednesday that was felt across the region.

The magnitude 3.1 quake was reported at 6:43 a.m. just southwest of the Village of South Glens Falls which is about 200 miles north of Manhattan.

People across central New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts and as far south as Kingston, NY reported feeling the temblor.

A few reports to the USGS claimed the earthquake was even felt in New Jersey.

The quake which lasted about four of five seconds shook homes in the Glens Falls region.

"At first I thought it was a log truck that went ripping by," Warrensburg resident Jim Coughlin told the Post Star. "Then I got an alert from my weather app that it was an earthquake."

There were no injuries or damage reported from the earthquake, which had a depth of just over eight miles below the surface.

Most reports indicate shaking was light.

The quake hit in an area just east of the Adirondack Mountains.

New York actually has a long history of earthquake activity but they are generally small and usually cause little or no damage.

The largest earthquake centered in New York took place on September 5, 1944. With a magnitude of 5.9 and an epicenter beneath the New York-Canada border. It did major damage in the towns of Massena, NY and Cornwall, Ontario.