Early voting for general election is underway in Central Florida

More than 7,500 people in Orlando have cast ballots during early voting, according to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.

Voters will decide who will become the next mayor of Orlando and residents in District four and District six will be voting for commissioners.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, who is running for re-election against Orlando Commissioner Samuel Ings and veteran Aretha Simons, cast his early vote on Monday morning. He also encouraged other people to get out and vote.

“It’s important that you do vote. We anticipate that this is a low voter turnout election so I encourage everyone to be excited about the election and go out and vote.”

Linda Tanko, director of voter services for Orange County, said voter turnout overall is 4.2 percent. “That’s mostly vote-by-mail ballots but as time goes on we’ll see more early voters coming into the office,” Tanko said.

Tanko said vote-by-mail ballots must be turned into the supervisor of elections office at 119 W. Kaley Street by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is November 5th.

“If someone has a vote by mail ballot out I would suggest that they mark it as quick as they can and get it in the mail definitely no later than the end of this week.”

She is also reminding people to sign the big red box on the back of the vote-by-mail certificate.

“That signature is used to verify that that is in fact your ballot,” Tanko said.”

Commissioner Ings is set to cast his vote on Friday and Simons is set to early vote on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Early voting is available at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office on the following days:

Oct. 28-Nov 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m

Nov. 2, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Nov. 3 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Election Day is November 5 and polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.