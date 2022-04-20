Driver killed in crash with school bus in Lake County, FHP says

article

One person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving a school bus and vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened on US-27 and Great Ecret Drive around 6:40 a.m.

A car and school bus reportedly crashed. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

SKYFOX flew over the scene where it appeared that the car crashed into a body of water following the collision with the bus.

There were 17 students on the bus at the time. No injuries have been reported on the bus at this time. The bus was reportedly on the way to Leesburg High School.

The southbound lanes of US-27 were blocked for the investigation. Check back for updates.

