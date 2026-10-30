Kitten thrown into Brevard traffic finds forever family: ‘Want to make her happy’

The Brief A kitten thrown from a moving vehicle in Melbourne has officially joined a permanent home. Sam and Elyssa Pecora, drivers who witnessed the kitten get discarded along the highway over the summer, recently welcomed the kitten into their family. Rescuers from Kitten Angel Rescue located the injured animal and provided months of rehabilitation before she was adopted.



A kitten tossed into oncoming traffic from a moving vehicle over the summer has found a permanent home with the motorists who witnessed the act in Brevard County. The couple welcomed the 6-month-old cat, named Aurora, into their home after months of specialized veterinary recovery.

Brevard County Kitten Rescue

The backstory:

The incident occurred over the summer when the Pecora’s spotted an object flying out of a vehicle ahead of them. They initially thought the item was highway litter tumbling across the lanes.

"I thought it was a plastic bag that was kind of blowing across the road," Sam Pecora said.

The couple watched in horror when they realized a live animal was trapped inside. "She looked like she had been injured when we saw her run off," Elyssa Pecora said.

Volunteers with Kitten Angel Rescue searched the roadway corridor, retrieved the injured animal in time and spent months nursing her back to health.

FOX 35 first met the kitten in July, learning caretakers named her Aurora after the intersection where she nearly died.

What they're saying:

Aurora made a full medical recovery and moved in with the couple who stopped to track her down. "Want to make her happy – give her a happy home," Sam Pecora said.

The kitten has seamlessly integrated into daily life with the family. "I think she’s adjusted well to us too," Elyssa Pecora said.

Vehicle Abandonment Investigation Details

What we don't know:

A police report was not filed so the driver who allegedly tossed the kitten was never found.

Pet Surrender Community Support

What you can do:

The Pecora’s and local rescues urge pet owners facing hardship to seek out community resources instead of endangering animal lives. Area animal shelters and nonprofit rescue groups offer safe surrender alternatives when families can no longer provide care.