Florida trooper, driver injured in SR-429 crash in Orange County, FHP says

article

The Brief A crash on State Road 429 in Orange County left a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and another driver seriously injured. The crash happened Tuesday night in the southbound lanes. The FHP patrol car was conducting a lane closure in a construction zone, when it was hit by a Toyota Tundra that failed to move over, according to officials.



A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and another driver were injured Tuesday night in a crash on State Road 429 in Orange County, according to FHP.

Trooper, driver seriously injured in crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:12 p.m. in the southbound lanes of SR-429 in the Bay Lake area.

According to FHP, a Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound when it failed to move over for a FHP patrol car that was working in active construction zone for a lane closure.

The front of the Tundra hit the back of the patrol car, FHP said.

The driver of the Tundra, a 53-year-old man from Davenport, was taken to Celebration Hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

The trooper was airlifted to HCA Osceola Regional Medical Hospital with serious injuries. FHP said the trooper remains in stable condition.

What we don't know:

FHP did not release any additional details about the crash or the identity of the driver.

Florida's Move Over law

In a release, FHP said drivers should remember that under Florida law, vehicles are required to move over a lane for emergency, service, utility and disabled vehicles.

If it's not safe to move over, drivers should slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

Violating the Move Over Law will result in a fine, fees and points on driving records.