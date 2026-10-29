Man flees from deputies, fights K-9 before arrest, Volusia County deputies say

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The Brief The Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday night after deputies say he drove off, threatened to shoot deputies and fought with a K-9. Bradford Kanan, 37, faces several charges, including aggravated assault, battery on a K-9, fleeing and resisting. Deputies were initially responding to a suspicious person call along South Atlantic Avenue in New Smyrna Beach.



A man was arrested Wednesday night after driving away from a traffic stop, threatening to shoot deputies and fighting with a K-9, according to Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Man hides in palm fronds, threatens deputies and fights K-9, officials say

What we know:

Deputies were responding to a suspicious person call around 6 p.m. along South Atlantic Avenue in New Smyrna Beach, when they found 37-year-old Bradford Kanan.

Kanan refused to exit his vehicle and drove off, before abandoning his vehicle and hiding near the Canaveral National Seashore boat ramp.

The sheriff's office K-9 unit and drones found Kanan hiding in palm fronds just before 9 p.m.

According to deputies, Kanan "became combative" and fought with the K-9 as he was being arrested. Kanan also claimed he was armed and threatened to shoot deputies, according to the sheriff's office. No weapon was found.

Suspect faces several charges

Kanan faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, battery on a K-9, fleeing and resisting. He also has an outstanding domestic violence warrant, according to the sheriff's office.

Kanan was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being transported to jail, deputies said.