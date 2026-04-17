Driver arrested after crashing into Marion County school bus and fleeing scene, troopers say

The Brief Driver Enmanuel Coto-Rosales was arrested after a hit-and-run crash involving a school bus. Troopers say he rear-ended the bus in Marion County and fled the scene. Several students suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.



A driver accused of crashing into a school bus carrying dozens of students and fleeing the scene in Marion County has been arrested, authorities said.

Enmanuel Coto-Rosales was taken into custody and remains in jail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

Troopers say the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on April 13 near Southeast 145th Street and Southeast 38th Terrace in Summerfield.

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Investigators said a pickup truck driven by Coto-Rosales failed to slow down and struck the rear of a stopped school bus that was picking up students.

Enmanuel Coto-Rosales

Authorities said the driver fled the scene after the crash.

The bus was carrying 54 students from Belleview High School at the time. Officials said several students suffered minor injuries, with reports indicating between five and nine were taken to a hospital as a precaution for scrapes and bruises.

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School officials said most of the students were not seriously hurt, and parents were notified following the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.