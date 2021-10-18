Dramatic video shows Amtrak train crashing into semi-truck car hauler in Oklahoma

Dramatic video showed the moment an Amtrak train in Oklahoma slammed into a semi-truck car hauler that had gotten stuck on train tracks, sending several vehicles flying into the air.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Thackerville.

Authorities said the car hauler somehow got stuck on the tracks and got hit by the oncoming train.

Brandon Sampson captured video of the collision, which showed the driver of the truck frantically jumping up and down next to the tracks in a futile effort to get the train to stop seconds before the crash.

He ran out of the way of the train as it blared its horn, then plowed into his truck, causing several of the vehicles it was carrying to fly into the air.

WATCH: Hail shatters Oklahoma driver’s windshield

Right after the train slammed into the hauler, the truck driver then ran screaming toward the wreckage.

Authorities said there were 110 people aboard the train, which was going to Norman, near Oklahoma City.

At least four people were taken to a nearby hospital for unknown injuries. The truck driver was uninjured.

The NTSB is investigating the crash.

Advertisement

Fox 4 News contributed to this report.