Flagler County sheriff's deputies de-escalate mental health crisis without gunfire

Flagler County deputies safely ended a three-day mental health crisis involving a 55-year-old man, taking him into custody without firing after he briefly pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them.

The string of incidents began Feb. 7 when the authorities said the man repeatedly called 911 with paranoid, erratic claims and demanded a large law enforcement response.

The backstory:

Deputies arrived at a home in Palm Coast to find the man arguing with an unseen person and making threats, and neighbors said his behavior had been escalating.

This same man was arrested Feb. 8 for obstruction after continued frantic calls and released on bond, according to the sheriff's office, but the crisis escalated again Feb. 9 when he pointed a weapon at deputies. After about 30 minutes of de-escalation, he was secured; the weapon was later identified as a nonlethal CO2-powered air pistol.

Sheriff Rick Staly praised deputies’ patience and training, saying their response prevented a potential shooting.

"This is exactly why we invest so much time in training de-escalation and crisis response," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "This situation could have quickly escalated to a deputy-involved shooting, but because of their training it did not."