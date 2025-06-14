Dr. Phillips Center bringing popular movies to life with 'Films in Concert' series

The Brief The Dr. Phillips Center will be showcasing "Films in Concert" this summer, including music from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and Opera Orlando will be performing live music during the movies. There are other popular movies in the Films in Concert lineup this fall.



The Dr. Phillips Center is redefining how you watch movies.

Bringing movies to life

What's Happening:

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and Opera Orlando are bringing movies to life inside the Walt Disney Theater. It’s part of a popular series at the Dr. Phillips Center is called Films in Concert.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King will be playing along with a live orchestra and chorus this weekend.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 will be performed next weekend, and people can expect Twilight and Moana to also be brought to life in the Fall. For a full list, head here.

There are cheaper tickets that sell for $30 for students, teachers, and veterans. You must visit the box office 2 hours before the show with a valid ID and 2 tickets per ID, as long as it’s not sold out.

‘You feel the energy’

What they're saying:

Conductor Shih-Hung Young with Live to Production says performing a movie is different from a traditional symphony performance as it takes a lot of focus and can also be very rewarding.

"For an audience to be able to see so many people, such a huge force on stage, and when everybody is playing, and in the battle scenes, you feel the energy," Young explained. "I think that is very special. And for us to be able to help tell the story of the movie, I think that is special for the performers."

"It gets these people who have never been with a live orchestra to hear that for the first time, which is incredible when you do," said Foster Cronin, the VP of Programming at the Dr. Phillips Center. "It really puts a focus on the music itself, which many people, you know, it's just kind of that they're in the background. But when you hear it... Live with the video there. It's just a completely different experience.

"We have definitely cultivated a much larger audience who never thought they would step into a concert hall, but now they will," added Young.

Why you should care:

Cronin said combining popular movies with live music can expose people of all ages to a live symphony, and for some, possibly for the first time. He said he hopes that this will bring not only adults, but also teens and kids to the theater as part of the Family at DPC by Experience Kissimmee Program.

