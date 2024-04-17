Dozens of Central Florida veterans return home after honor flight to D.C.

Over 60 veterans from Central Florida returned home Wednesday night after an honor flight to the nation's capital.

The flight, which Villages Honor Flight organized, took off from Orlando Sanford International Airport early Wednesday morning.

Organizers told FOX 35 the group toured war memorials in Washington D.C. John Daly, a 78-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, says it was his first time visiting some of these memorials.

"The only word I can describe it, and it's ‘overwhelming.’ The entire thing, the whole experience. It was just too much," he said.

After their day trip, the veterans and their guardians departed Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport shortly after 7 p.m. and arrived at SFB about 9 p.m.

"It was a long day — an exciting day — overwhelming," Daly said. "It's above my expectations, you know, being welcomed home now."

The veterans left via bus about an hour later for the Lady Lake American Legion Post, where organizers say several hundred people would greet them.