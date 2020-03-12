Downtown Orlando businesses fear blow to revenue due to coronavirus

First, the NBA suspended its season, then the MLS followed suit.

It has created a lot of disappointed sports fans, but it also serves as a double-punch to the Orlando economy. Fewer visitors means fewer dollars for hotels, restaurants, and bars.

“It’s starting to scare me a bit,” said James Vaughn, Orlando visitor.

“It’s a bummer to see the events get canceled,” said Taylor Rapp, Orlando resident.

Stephanie Carattini is the manager of Lion’s Pride on Church Street. She says game days make up 80 percent of her business.

“This is the highest revenue days that we look at, this is what we thrive on,” she says. “You take for granted sometimes how it affects you, but everybody knows that downtown, the events are how we make out money.”

Lion’s Pride is being forced to temporarily slash staffing by 80 percent.

“For me, that was the first thing that hit me is my employees, people with families, kids, single moms and dads, kids trying to make it through school,” said Carattini.

They are just some of the countless hospitality workers who rely on their tips and paychecks.

“It was a little heartbreaking but we’re trying to stay positive,” said Carattini.

“Especially in Florida, we have a lot of international travelers, so I can understand the risk,” said Amanda Bradford, Orlando resident.

“I understand they have to be looking out for people but to a point, I think we have to still live our lives,” said Vaughn.

It’s more than just sporting events. A concert at the Amway Center Saturday has also been postponed.

