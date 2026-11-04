Deputy wrangles gator, rides in patrol car, the Osceola Sheriff's Office says
OSCEOLA, Fla. - Deputies captured a gator that was roaming around a heavy tourist populated plaza, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy wrangles gator near tourist plaza
The backstory:
According to a news release, Osceola County deputies responded to a call on Halloween afternoon about a gator walking around the parking lot near the Celebration Hardware Company.
When deputies arrived, they found people standing nearby and a gator caught between a fence.
Tourists get the full Florida experience
Body camera footage shows Deputy Nicholas Pippin pulling the gator out of a fence and taping its snout. Pippin has had previous experience handling gators.
Tourists react to a deputy holding a gator found in a plaza. Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office
Catch and release
What's next:
Pippin used his patrol car to transport the gator to Lake Cecile where it was untaped and released, a news release said.
The Source: This article was written with information gathered from a news release and Facebook post by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.