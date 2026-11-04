Georgia mother indicted in deadly shooting of 2-year-old son in Kissimmee

The Brief A Georgia mother, Shakelia Tennyson, has been indicted on aggravated manslaughter charges after her 2-year-old son was fatally shot by his 4-year-old cousin in Kissimmee. Investigators said the child found an unsecured firearm belonging to his mother inside a vehicle at a vacation rental. State Attorney Monique Worrell called the death a heartbreaking tragedy and emphasized the importance of securing firearms around children.



A Georgia mother has been indicted on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child in connection with the deadly shooting of her 2-year-old son, who was shot by his 4-year-old cousin after finding an unsecured firearm inside a vehicle in Kissimmee, authorities said.

The Osceola County grand jury indicted Shakelia Jenkins Tennyson, 37, following an investigation into the July shooting. In a statement sent to FOX 35 News, State Attorney Monique Worrell said the prosecution reflects the responsibility to protect children while acknowledging the devastating loss suffered by the boy's family.

Family was vacationing in Florida

The backstory:

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded shortly before 4 p.m. July 12 to a reported shooting at a vacation rental on Scrapbook Street in Kissimmee.

The family had traveled from Louisville, Georgia, to the Orlando area for vacation and had just arrived at the rental property when the shooting occurred, according to investigators.

Preliminary findings indicated that Brayden Tennyson, 2, was left alone inside the family's vehicle. His 4-year-old cousin later entered the vehicle and found an unsecured, unholstered firearm. The child pulled the trigger, striking Brayden, authorities said.

Brayden was transported to Orlando Health Children's Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he later died. The shooting occurred one day before his third birthday, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators determined the firearm belonged to Brayden's mother, Shakelia Tennyson, 37.

‘No family should ever have to face a loss like this’

What they're saying:

Worrell said the decision to pursue charges was not made lightly, recognizing the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

"At the center of this case is a mother who has lost her son. The pain and grief she is experiencing is unfathomable and nothing about this prosecution diminishes it," Worrell said.

An Osceola County grand jury indicted Shakelia Jenkins Tennyson, 37, on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child in connection with the fatal shooting of her 2-year-old son.

She added that the prosecution reflects the state's responsibility to protect children and hold adults accountable for their safety.

"Yet, it reflects our duty to the child whose life was lost and to every child who depends on the adults around them to keep them safe," she said.

Worrell also acknowledged the impact on the 4-year-old child who fired the weapon.

"Another young child must also now carry the trauma of what happened, a painful reminder of how far the harm of a single moment can reach," she said.

Emphasizing firearm safety, Worrell said, "No family should ever have to face a loss like this, and no child should ever be able to reach a loaded firearm."

She noted that Tennyson, like anyone accused of a crime, is presumed innocent and said her office would not comment further on the evidence because the case remains ongoing.

Sheriff urges firearm safety

Why you should care:

Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon previously emphasized the importance of securing firearms and making gun locks accessible to gun owners.

The sheriff's office had recommended felony charges against Tennyson following its investigation. The case was subsequently presented to prosecutors, who pursued the aggravated manslaughter indictment.

Blackmon said the firearm was neither locked nor secured in its holster when the 4-year-old found it.

"It was literally laying out by itself. So, it's easy to grab, and he pulled the trigger, and you can't recall that," Blackmon said.

He also warned about the irreversible consequences of leaving firearms accessible to children.

"It's not a video game. You can't hit reset and start over. Once you pull that trigger, that projectile is going somewhere. And this one hit a two-year-old and killed him," he said.

The sheriff also renewed his offer of free gun locks, noting that securing a firearm can help prevent similar tragedies.

Family mourns loss

The other side:

The family's vacation had been planned to celebrate Brayden's upcoming third birthday.

A GoFundMe established to support the family described the loss as an unimaginable tragedy.

"What was meant to be a joyful vacation to Orlando to celebrate sweet Brayden's 3rd birthday has turned into an unimaginable tragedy," the fundraiser stated.

The message said the family had expected to celebrate with birthday candles, laughter and memories but was instead left mourning the loss of a young child.

The criminal case remains ongoing.