Donuts and fireworks: 2 arrested in street takeover during FHP crackdown in Orlando

The Brief Nearly 50 vehicles blocked traffic and launched fireworks in an illegal street event. Two men were arrested, including one with a reported history of organizing such takeovers. The Florida Highway Patrol says more arrests may follow as the investigation continues.



Authorities in Orange County arrested two men following a chaotic Fourth of July street takeover involving nearly 50 vehicles, illegal stunt driving, and fireworks launched from moving cars, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Monday.

Fireworks shot from moving cars: FHP

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 33-year-old Anthony Colon and 20-year-old Roderick Joel Baez after an alleged Fourth of July street takeover in downtown Orlando involving nearly 50 cars.

The event, held near Paramore Avenue and Gore Street, included dangerous stunt driving, fireworks launched from moving vehicles, and blocked traffic, according to the FHP. Aerial surveillance captured the chaos, and ground units moved in to make arrests. Colon is also facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol without a license.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed how many more individuals may face charges or how the event was organized. Details about how long the street takeover lasted and the full extent of property damage, if any, have not been released. It’s also unclear whether organizers used social media or other methods to coordinate the gathering.

The backstory:

According to FHP, Colon has a documented history of promoting illegal street takeovers across Florida.

Events like these have become more common, often featuring coordinated stunts, drag racing, and unsanctioned public gatherings that strain law enforcement resources. This particular takeover was reportedly just one of several planned across the region on Independence Day.

Local perspective:

Street takeovers present serious safety risks for both participants and the public. Law enforcement officials warn these gatherings can quickly escalate into dangerous situations.

What they're saying:

The crackdown included coordinated surveillance from both the air and ground, enabling officers to identify and apprehend suspects in real time.

"Any time you have a street takeover, it is certainly dangerous for not only the participants, but also the passing motorists that have no clue that this street takeover is taking place.," said James Copenhaver, a former sheriff’s detective and law enforcement expert.

Copenhaver explained that arrests in street takeover cases often require an officer to personally witness the illegal activity.

"The cop is going to have to witness this with his own eyes in order to take enforcement action," he said.

What's next:

FHP said more arrests could follow as the investigation continues.