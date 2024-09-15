Watch live: Donald Trump press conference after shots fired in Florida

Watch live: Officials to hold press conference on shooting incident involving former President Donald Trump at his golf course in Florida. Stream below.

Former President Donald Trump is safe, according to his campaign and the U.S. Secret Service, after gunshots were reported near him in Florida on Sunday.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," read a statement issued at 2:35 p.m. by Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump Campaign.

Nearly 20 minutes later, Anthony Guglielmi, spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service, said there was a "protective incident" involving the former president and that it was investigating the incident alongside the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

"The former president is safe," Guglielmi said.

FOX 35 has reached out to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for additional details.