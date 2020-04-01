Dolly Parton donates $1 million to Vanderbilt University to aid in coronavirus treatment research



Country music icon Dolly Parton tweeted on Wednesday that she is making a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University.

Parton noted that the school had been making “exciting advancements” in coronavirus research in hopes for a cure.

There is no present vaccine or “cure” for the novel coronavirus. Earlier in March, the National Institutes of Health began clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

In White House Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefings, Dr. Anthony Fauci has discussed how a vaccine could be available in a period of 12 to 18 months.

Parton is among the famed musicians who’ve donated money amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Through their respective foundations, Rihanna and Jay-Z each donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief.

On March 29, musicians and celebrities including Elton John, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys participated in the iHeart Living Room Concert for America. The benefit garnered nearly $8 million to help those whose lives have been impacted by COVID-19.



As of April 1, there were over 190,000 confirmed cases, more than 4,100 deaths and more than 7,100 recoveries in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

