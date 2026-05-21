Dogs in deadly attack on Cocoa woman now in custody of Brevard County Animal Control

The Brief A woman died after being mauled by two dogs while walking near her Cocoa home early Tuesday. Neighbors said the dogs had a history of aggressive behavior and that complaints had been made to animal control before the attack. The dogs are now in animal control custody as authorities continue investigating.



A woman died after being mauled by two dogs while walking near her Cocoa home early Tuesday, according to neighbors and local authorities.

Neighbors said the dogs had a history of aggressive behavior and that multiple complaints had been made to animal control and the sheriff’s office before the attack.

The backstory:

Security video captured the attack on Jodi Cowan as she walked along Blue Bonnet Drive carrying her small dog. Neighbors said the dogs chased and attacked her before first responders arrived. Cohen was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

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Residents told FOX 35 the dogs were frequently left outside and had previously threatened or attacked people in the neighborhood. One neighbor said she was once trapped in her car for 30 minutes while the dogs surrounded her vehicle. Another said he recently bought pepper spray for protection and had contacted animal control twice in the past month.

The dogs are now in the custody of animal control as authorities investigate whether previous complaints had been filed. No charges had been announced as of Tuesday, and the dog owner has not been publicly identified.

Cowan’s family described her death as heartbreaking and said funeral services will be held in Florida before she is laid to rest in North Carolina.

Dig deeper:

Authorities are now investigating whether Florida’s strengthened dangerous dog laws could apply in the fatal mauling of a Brevard County woman earlier this week.

No charges have been filed against the dogs’ owner as investigators review the animals’ history and any prior complaints.

Under Florida’s updated dangerous dog laws, owners can face harsher penalties — including felony charges and prison time — if investigators determine they knowingly failed to secure a dog with a documented history of aggression.

The law was strengthened after the 2024 death of 8-year-old Michael Millett in DeLand, whose family pushed lawmakers to increase penalties for negligent dog owners.

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Legal experts said a first offense involving a fatal attack can carry up to five years in prison, while cases involving documented histories of violent behavior could lead to sentences of up to 15 years.

Investigators are continuing to examine whether the dogs involved in the Cocoa attack had prior records of aggression that could support criminal charges against the owner.