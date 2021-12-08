Dog dies after crash between vehicle, school bus in Orange County, officials say

article

A pet dog has died after a crash between a vehicle and school bus in Orange County on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

Orange County Fire Rescue said that a vehicle and school bus were involved in a crash near the intersection of Semoran Blvd. and E. Colonial Dr.

They explained that there were no injuries and no children were on the bus. However, there were two dogs involved – both pets-- and one died at the scene.

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details, check back for updates.