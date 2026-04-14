SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX has added more satellites to its massive Starlink constellation.
The company launched another batch of 29 satellites on Tuesday.
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The satellites were on board a Falcon 9 rocket, which blasted off around 5:33 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The first stage booster completed its 26th flight and its 19th Starlink mission. It successfully landed on the droneship "Just Read the Instructions," which was positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.
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Starlink satellite constellation
SInce 2019, SpaceX has launched thousands of Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.
The satellite network provides low-cost broadband internet to remote parts of the world.
The Source: This story was written with information from SpaceX.