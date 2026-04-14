SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

The Brief SpaceX sent 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit during an early morning launch on Tuesday. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites launched around 5:33 a.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The Starlink constellation is made up of thousands of satellites.



SpaceX has added more satellites to its massive Starlink constellation.

The company launched another batch of 29 satellites on Tuesday.

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The satellites were on board a Falcon 9 rocket, which blasted off around 5:33 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The first stage booster completed its 26th flight and its 19th Starlink mission. It successfully landed on the droneship "Just Read the Instructions," which was positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.

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Starlink satellite constellation

SInce 2019, SpaceX has launched thousands of Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

The satellite network provides low-cost broadband internet to remote parts of the world.