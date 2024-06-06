Doctor warns against 'anti-sunscreen' TikToks: 'Nobody is dying of sunscreen'

Videos are circulating on TikTok saying sunscreen does more harm than good.

The videos can be found just by searching for "anti-sunscreen," but before you take advice from social media, an Arizona skin cancer doctor weighs in with the truth.

Dr. Justin Moser, associate clinical investigator for HonorHealth Research Institute and melanoma and cutaneous oncology specialist, says sunscreen should be worn anytime you're out in the sun.

"People are dying of melanoma every day. Nobody is dying of sunscreen every day," he said.

He said he's seen patients of all ages die from advanced skin cancer.

"It's really sad to hear about these TikTok videos and see people talk about the risk of sunscreen. Especially someone like myself who has a lot of patients in their 20s and 30s who are dying from advanced skin cancers that are preventable with sunscreen," he said.

Influencers on social media argue sunscreens have harsh chemicals that your skin absorbs.

"As of right now, we have no data that the chemicals in sunscreens are actually bad for you. We also don't know if the levels that we can find in the blood, that are absorbed through the skin, are harmful levels," Dr. Moser said.

If you are worried about chemicals, he says there are non-chemical sunscreen options.

"Any mineral or pure and simple or barrier sunscreens are sunscreens that have natural ingredients like zinc and titanium that aren't absorbed through the skin and can still provide you with protection," he said.

Dr. Moser recommends using both chemical and non-chemical sunscreens.

"If you aren't wearing sunscreen, you are taking an unnecessary risk," he warned.

A risk that can lead to advanced skin cancers.

"We live in the Valley of the sun," Dr. Moser said. "The sun here is very strong."

So, want to know how much is enough sunscreen?

"A standard dose of sunscreen is a shot glass of sunscreen, one application for your entire body," he said.

Dr. Moser says it's recommended for people who live in Arizona to get annual skin checks beginning in their late 20s or early 30s.

Click here to learn more about skin cancer and its risks.